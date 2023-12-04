General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. 11,313,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,125,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

