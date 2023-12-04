Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.10. Geron shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,884,822 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Geron Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 117.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

