GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

GFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. 261,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.11. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

