GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.35. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 328,642 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
