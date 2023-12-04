GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.35. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 328,642 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The firm has a market cap of $489.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

