Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,702 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,707,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 155,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.