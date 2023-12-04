Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.