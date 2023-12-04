Glenview Trust Co Has $452,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

