Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.