Glenview Trust Co Sells 285 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $279.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average is $267.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,058 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

