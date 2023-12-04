Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 268% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $15,274.09 and approximately $385.45 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

