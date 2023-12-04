Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 965,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 334.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

