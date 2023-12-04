Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $435.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

