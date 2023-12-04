Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 6,487 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,732,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 401,556 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

