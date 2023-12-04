Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.57. 7,993,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,604,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

