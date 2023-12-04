Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.68. 168,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,225. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

