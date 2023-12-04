Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

