Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 829,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,658. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.