Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $144.80. 3,013,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

