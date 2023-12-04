Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% during the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 57,161 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.66. 4,695,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,166,913. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

