Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 299.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 323,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 242,842 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 55,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,903,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $30.79. 11,856,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,543,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

