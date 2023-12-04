Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,952 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 268.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 325,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,058,000.

BIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,165. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

