Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.31. 1,213,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

