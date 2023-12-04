Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $46.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,556. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

