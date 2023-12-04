Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 739 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.99. 214,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

