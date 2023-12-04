Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

