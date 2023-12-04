Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
