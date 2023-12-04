GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

GREZF stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

