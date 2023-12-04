GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
GREZF stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.
About GREE
