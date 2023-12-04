GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Bernadette Inglis Purchases 10,000 Shares

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Bernadette Inglis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($12,582.78).

Bernadette Inglis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Bernadette Inglis bought 10,000 shares of GWA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,590.00 ($12,311.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

