Harding Loevner LP Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,470 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $317,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.16. The company had a trading volume of 276,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average of $296.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.