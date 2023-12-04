Harding Loevner LP Cuts Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,173,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742,026 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.94. 28,271,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,987. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.