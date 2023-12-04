Harding Loevner LP Has $158.68 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,661,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 533,994 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.35% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $158,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 327,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,562. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.