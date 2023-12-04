Harding Loevner LP Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443,810 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $206,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,423,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $17.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.50. 158,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

