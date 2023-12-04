Harding Loevner LP Sells 68,974 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,974 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.1% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.46% of Canadian National Railway worth $366,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $118.80. 85,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,406. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

