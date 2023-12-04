Harding Loevner LP Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 293,628 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $442,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $9.21 on Monday, reaching $315.61. 5,678,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,758,199. The stock has a market cap of $811.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

