Harding Loevner LP Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 210,389 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.11% of Salesforce worth $225,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.73. 3,863,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,507. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

