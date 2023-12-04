HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.4 %

CLGN stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 292,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

