Head-To-Head Analysis: First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) and First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and First Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -21.64% -6.07% -0.81% First Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and First Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $12.82 million 3.00 -$150,000.00 ($0.82) -7.68 First Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A $3.56 15.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Citizens Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and First Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Citizens Bancshares beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

About First Citizens Bancshares

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products. It also provides personal and home loans; and home equity line of credit. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate, construction and facility, equipment financing, residential development and construction, operating loans and lines of credit, and SBA and United States department of agriculture (USDA) loans, as well as debit and credit card services. Further, it offers home purchase and refinancing, and reverse mortgages; mobile, telephone/text, and online banking services; e-statements; investment, insurance, and retirement and benefit services; and trust, overdraft, identity theft protection, and treasury services, as well as safe deposit boxes. First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

