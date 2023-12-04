Head to Head Contrast: ECARX (ECX) vs. Its Rivals

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECARX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 387 1590 2672 74 2.52

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.75%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 11.84%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -428.72% -269.99% -23.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECARX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.08 ECARX Competitors $1.85 billion $34.71 million 0.02

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

