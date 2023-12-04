Head-To-Head Contrast: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -0.94% -0.49% -0.23% RPT Realty 25.56% 6.19% 2.78%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 1.02 -$1.05 million ($0.22) -29.18 RPT Realty $217.66 million 4.82 $84.05 million $0.51 23.71

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 RPT Realty 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the "common shares") are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RPT". As of September 30, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). As of September 30, 2023, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.5% leased.

