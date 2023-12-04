Head to Head Review: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) vs. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 1 0 2.25 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 24.93% 12.99% 1.61% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

75.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $774.65 million 2.61 $217.61 million $2.82 7.54 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

First Financial Bancorp. beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

