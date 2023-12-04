HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 490.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 274.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. 5,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,407. The stock has a market cap of $772.14 million, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

