Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of HLF opened at $13.15 on Monday. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

