Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.57. 40,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,733. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

