Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn Sells 2,632 Shares

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $828.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hibbett by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

