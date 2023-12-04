Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCXLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hiscox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,245 ($15.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.54) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

