Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

