Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, October 16th. Consumer Edge cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.58.

TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

