Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $497.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.61. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $553.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

