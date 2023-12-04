Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.