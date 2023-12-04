Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.16. 186,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

