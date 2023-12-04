Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.16. 186,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
