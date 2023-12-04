Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hyperfine Trading Up 3.9 %

HYPR stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 477.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $6,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyperfine by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 165,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine Company Profile



Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

